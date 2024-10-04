The Southern 100 Racing Club has announced with great sadness the death of Jim Curry, a celebrated competitor and twice-winner on the Billown Course, who raced at the Southern 100 between 1963 and 1968.
Jim was known not only for his success on the track but also for his enduring presence and fondness for the event, continuing to attend the races as a regular visitor until 2019.
Jim Curry made his Southern 100 debut in 1963, finishing second in the 250cc race on his Bill Webster Aermacchi, just 0.6 seconds behind Terry Grotefeld.
In subsequent years, he showed his skill across multiple categories, earning his first victory in 1965 in the Ultra Lightweight (125cc) class, setting a new race record with a speed of 73.73mph.
His win came after a tightly contested six-lap race, where he edged out Grotefeld by 4.6 seconds.
In 1968, Curry returned to the Southern 100 and competed in four races, including the inaugural Southern 100 Solo Championship race.
He secured his second victory that year in the Junior (350cc) race, completing the 12-lap race at an average speed of 82.8mph and posting the fastest lap at 84.9mph.
Though he concluded his Southern 100 career with a 10th-place finish in the Solo Championship race, Jim's accomplishments extended far beyond the Isle of Man.
He went on to become a British Road Race Champion and competed in the World Championship Grands Prix as part of the renowned 'Continental Circus,' a group of elite riders who travelled the world competing in prestigious events.
A statement from the Southern 100 organisers described Jim as a ‘larger-than-life character, rarely without a smile.
It continued: ‘His presence and his stories will be very much missed at Billown and no doubt at many other road race paddocks in the UK and much further afield.
‘Thanks for all your friendship and support given to the Southern 100 Club and Races over the past sixty years. Rest In Peace now Jim.’