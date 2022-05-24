Southern Nomads win tug-of-war competition

Sixteen teams competed in this year’s RNLI All-island Beach Tug of War at Chapel Beach, Port St Mary.

The event was opened by Laurence Skelly MLC, President of Tynwald, and while the teams competed in the group stages the spectators enjoyed the variety of stalls, food and drinks on display on the lower promenade, and children took part in a treasure trail and sandcastle competition.

In addition to the tournament the crowd were kept informed of the day’s events by radio presenter Chris Williams and Ellan Vannin Pipes and Drums gave a performance.

Southern Nomads’ road to victory was a hard fought one this year, and after topping their group stage, they went on to win against Swagelok in the semi-final, and then had to pull hard in the final against the volunteer RNLI crew of Port Erin Lifeboat, eventually going onto to beat them 2-0.

The trophy was presented to Southern Nomads RUFC by the Governor, Lieutenant General Sir John Lorimer.

Lady Lorimer judged the children’s sandcastle competition.