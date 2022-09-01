Southern Photographic Society meetings resume
The Southern Photographic Society will resume its fortnightly meetings after the summer break this week.
The society meets every other Wednesday from September to May in the clubhouse at Colby Football Club.
All abilities are welcome and you don’t need an expensive camera.
The aim of the club is to promote an interest in photography through a programme of presentations, practical sessions and optional competitions.
Anyone from any part of the island can join. The annual subscription is just £25.
The new season starts on Wednesday, September 7, with an introductory evening (7.45pm) and all you need to bring is a £2 donation towards room hire and refreshments.
