The Southern Photographic Society begins its new season on Wednesday, September 10 in Colby.
The club has promised a packed programme guaranteed to be of interest to anyone with a passion for photography.
A spokesperson added: ‘Whether you are a complete beginner looking to improve your skills or a veteran looking for inspiration.
‘This year's programme includes: guest speakers, practical evenings (bring your camera), members' evenings (share your work), competitions, exhibitions, Christmas social, annual dinner and external outings, all for £50.’
The meeting starts at Colby Football Club at 7.45pm with no obligation to join.
For more details visit www.southernphotographicsociety.org, email [email protected] or visit SouthernPhotographicSociety on Facebook.