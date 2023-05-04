Zoe Hampton, secretary of the Southern District Agricultural Show. has been telling us about some of the attractions at this July’s event.
She said: ‘The members of the Southern District Agricultural Society always listen to the feedback we receive and are very aware of the ever-increasing costs for everyday living.
‘They have therefore taken the decision that under-16s will be free this year.
‘We hope that by allowing children to come for free that families can enjoy a full day out with plenty of free entertainment, competitions and special offers: there isn’t a better value day out anywhere.’
And she went on: ‘We pride ourselves on being a “local” show and we encourage our traders and caterers to use as much local produce as possible.
‘The Southern Show has Unesco Biosphere status from the Department of Environment Food and Agriculture, for the Southern Show’s support for the community and local producers, and for working to create a better understanding of the benefits of using local.
‘We are also very much focussed on island-based entertainment for the main ring, along with a huge variety of trade stands, craft shows, the beer tent and delicious local food and produce.
‘We really do have something for everyone, and we can’t wait to welcome back the Vikings of Mann for another fantastic display along with some live combat action.
‘We have introduced lots of new classes for all the crafters and bakers out there, including new “pre school” classes in the art and craft sections and new in the confectionary section is the SDAS Technical challenge – A plate of 4 Viennese Whirls. We can’t wait to see all your wonderful creations.
‘Also new for this year, is our Young Breeders Class in the sheep section: this is open to all young sheep breeders under the age of 20.’
The Southern Agricultural Show is on Saturday, July 29 and Sunday, July 30.