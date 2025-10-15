A 57-year-old Douglas man has appeared in court requesting to change his plea from guilty to not guilty.
Jonathan Richard Fletcher, of Mona Street, has previously pleaded guilty to harassment in breach of a restraining order.
The offence is alleged to have been committed on March 26.
On September 25, he appeared before magistrates and was represented by duty advocate Paul Glover.
Mr Fletcher said he wanted to vacate his guilty plea and now deny the allegation.
A hearing, during which he must put forward his reasons for wanting to vacate the plea, will take place on December 10.
Bail continues with conditions.