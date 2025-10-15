A 46-year-old man has admitted driving while disqualified the day after he’d been in court for other offences.
On September 23, he’d appeared before Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood and been fined £300 for being drunk in public and breaching a licensing ban.
Defence advocate Paul Glover asked for a probation report to be prepared, before Bargh is sentenced for the driving offence.
The court heard that the defendant, who lives at Falcon Cliff Terrace in Douglas, is also currently subject to a suspended sentence supervision order.
Bail was granted.