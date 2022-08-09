‘Spate of attacks’ on public toilets leads to closures
Vandalism has led to the closure of a number of public toilets in Douglas.
A ‘spate of attacks’ and general anti-social behaviour left Douglas Council with ‘little choice’ but to close them, it said in a statement.
The toilets in Noble’s Park and on Douglas Promenade have been closed to minimise damage while repairs are awaited.
In June, the council introduced a 20p charge to use the remaining Noble’s Park facilities due to ongoing vandalism, which included attempted fires.
The payment machine nearest to the splash zone is switched off while the splash zone operates, as well as during the TT and Manx Grand Prix fortnight.
Councillor Falk Horning, chair of the council’s Environmental Services Committee, explained that the facilities at Noble’s Park may have to be closed in the evening if the situation does not improve.
He said: ‘We are all extremely proud of Noble’s Park and want the whole island to be proud which is why an updated masterplan is currently being prepared with the council continually investing in the park’s facilities.
‘However, for them to be enjoyed by everyone, we naturally want to maintain them to a good standard and, while we’d rather not go down this route, we are prepared to close the toilets for a period of time during the evenings if it prevents further damage and cost to Douglas ratepayers.
‘As it stands, some of the toilets in other blocks in the capital have already had to be shut while we carry out repairs.’
According to the council, cases of vandalism have generally been lower during school holidays and weekends with the damage caused during school term, at lunchtimes and immediately after school closes.
Mr Horning believes there needs to be controlled access to maintain the toilet blocks.
He added: ‘The facilities are well-used but, at the same time, we cannot afford to keep on spending money if people do not respect them. The toilets need to be looked after and we would welcome any information leading to the identification of those responsible.
‘For a number of years now, there has been a small charge to use certain toilets in the capital which allows them to be open 24 hours a day. Of course, we would prefer to keep the toilets open at night but, if this anti-social behaviour continues, we may have no option.’
