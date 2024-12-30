A long-standing champion of veterans and community causes on the Isle of Man has been awarded a prestigious Lieutenant Governor’s Commendation in recognition of her exceptional service.
Government House announced that Mrs Sheila Healey would receive the accolade on Monday, highlighting her tireless work as Secretary of the Onchan Branch of the Royal British Legion and her role as a relief volunteer receptionist at Sight Matters.
For over 20 years, Mrs Healey has been a steadfast supporter of local veterans, including Burma veterans, ensuring they are not isolated and have the practical and emotional support they need.
Her contributions range from preparing meals and arranging transportation to appointments, to organising social activities and events that foster a sense of community.
Mrs Healey’s dedication extends beyond direct support.
She has been instrumental in raising awareness about the sacrifices made by veterans, particularly among younger generations.
By working closely with primary schools, she has facilitated visits where veterans share their wartime experiences, helping children understand and appreciate their contributions to society.
A key figure in the annual poppy appeal, Mrs Healey’s efforts are particularly visible during the Isle of Man TT and Manx Grand Prix periods, where she promotes the appeal and ensures its success year after year.
Government House is the official residence of King Charles III’s representative on the Isle of Man, Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer.
In a statement, Government House described Mrs Healey as a ‘central figure in the community, whose tireless dedication has made a profound difference in the lives of veterans and their families’.
His Excellency the Lieutenant Governor will present the commendation to Mrs. Healey in the New Year, celebrating her outstanding contributions to the Isle of Man community.