A fire officer who lost his life while responding to a blaze in Douglas nearly 60 years ago has been honoured after death with one of the highest civilian awards for bravery and public service.
Station Officer Henry Bertram Kenna of the Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Service has become the first person from the island to be awarded the Elizabeth Emblem - a national honour recognising emergency service personnel who died in the line of duty.
The award, which is the civilian equivalent of the Elizabeth Cross for members of the armed forces, will be presented to Mr Kenna’s family by His Excellency the Lieutenant Governor, Sir John Lorimer, at a ceremony in due course.
Station Officer Kenna, known to colleagues as Bert, died on November 22,1965 while tackling a fire at Express Radio, a commercial premises on Athol Street.
At the time, the main fire appliance in Douglas was already dealing with a separate incident at Kewaigue tip.
On receiving the call, Bert responded on foot from John Street Station and entered the smoke-filled building alone to search for people inside.
Tragically, he later emerged from the premises and collapsed.
Fellow firefighters administered first aid and attempted resuscitation, but he could not be revived.
Speaking on the announcement, Sir John Lorimer said: ‘Station Officer Kenna’s selfless actions and ultimate sacrifice exemplify the very best of public service.
‘This long-overdue recognition honours not only his bravery, but the enduring contribution of our island’s emergency services.’
The Elizabeth Emblem, which has only recently been made available to recipients in Crown Dependencies such as the Isle of Man, is awarded retrospectively to recognise those who lost their lives in public service since 1948.
It bears the inscription ‘For A Life Given In Service’ and includes a rosemary wreath, a traditional symbol of remembrance, surrounding the Tudor Crown.
Chief Fire Officer Mark Christian of the Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Service said the award is a fitting tribute to a man whose actions were ‘nothing short of heroic.’
‘Bert showed no hesitation in entering the building to try and help others and, tragically, made the ultimate sacrifice,’ he said.
‘We are immensely proud to see Station Officer Kenna and his family recognised for his bravery and selflessness.’
The honour is conferred by His Majesty The King, following consideration by the Honours and Appointments Secretariat in the UK Cabinet Office.
106 police officers, firefighters, overseas workers and other public servants who died in service have been recognised with the Elizabeth Emblem.
The Elizabeth Emblem recognises the sacrifices made by public servants who have lost their lives as a result of their duty.
It is the civilian equivalent of the Elizabeth Cross, which recognises members of the UK Armed Forces who died in action or as a result of a terrorist attack.
Established last year, it is only the second ever list of Elizabeth Emblem recipients to be published. The next of kin are awarded the national form of recognition.
Further details of the formal presentation of the Emblem will be released by Government House in due course.