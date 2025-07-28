Specialist electrical engineers are being flown in this afternoon (Monday) to help diagnose and repair the fault which has led to multiple cancellations of the Manannan fast craft’s sailings to Liverpool.
The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company (IoMSPC) has confirmed that a failed generator was the root cause of the disruption, which saw all sailings on Sunday and Monday cancelled, with Tuesday’s crossings still at risk.
In an update issued earlier today, the Steam Packet said its on-board engineering crew, supported by its shoreside workshop team, spent Sunday investigating the fault and immediately began efforts to rectify it.
The company confirmed it is in the process of replacing one of the vessel’s generator sets with a spare unit held ashore.
This ‘major undertaking’ began on Sunday and is continuing today, with additional fitting and commissioning work required before the vessel can return to service.
To speed up the repairs, the company is flying in specialist electrical engineers this afternoon to carry out further diagnostic checks and assist with the fix.
While the company remains optimistic the issue can be resolved swiftly, it has warned that no definitive timeline for resumption of services can be given until the specialist engineers are on site and have completed their assessments.
In addition to addressing the failed generator, the engineers will also take the opportunity to resolve a separate, ongoing electrical issue with another of Manannan’s generator sets.
The Steam Packet says this should improve the vessel’s overall reliability and increase the likelihood of resuming services at the earliest opportunity.
Steam Packet Company Managing Director Brian Thomson said: ‘The team has been working hard to resolve this situation as we’re well aware of how critical this time of year is for holidaymakers travelling in both directions.
‘We’re doing everything we can to minimise disruption and return to normal service as soon as possible.’
A further update on progress is expected to be issued later today or as soon as more information becomes available.