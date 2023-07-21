Denise Bridson, aged 64, of Glen Road, Laxey, has been fined £260 for speeding.
Her licence was also endorsed with six penalty points.
Bridson was clocked by police driving at 56mph in a 30mph zone at Whitebridge Road in Onchan on May 16.
She did not attend court but sent a postal admission to the offence
In written mitigation she said that it had been early morning, so the roads were clear, and that she had been running late for a fitness class on the day in question.
High Bailiff Jayne Hughes also ordered her to pay £50 prosecution costs and gave her until July 31 to pay both amounts.