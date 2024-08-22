Speeders, vehicle tax dodgers and distracted drivers have all been paying a heavy price over the last few days.
The police has launched its Manx Grand Prix (MGP) operation to clamp down on poor driving, particularly on the Mountain Road.
The constabulary has provided almost daily updates on the operation on social media.
A spokesman for the force’s roads policing unit said: ‘Poor weather has been a contributing factor in keeping numbers down for speed related matters (although on one sunny day we did see a significant rise).
‘However, the team are obviously out in all weather conditions to deter poor driving in adverse weather as well as looking to ensure vehicles are correctly maintained in terms of roadworthiness to keep themselves and other road users safe.
‘We continue to be out and about in both marked and unmarked police vehicles ensuring local residents and visitors drive and ride within their limits maintaining safety as our primary goal.
‘A number of enforcement measures have been taken around untaxed vehicles seized so far.
‘We will continue to publish where appropriate on the IoM Constabulary Media page and the RPU Media page in order to educate around road safety and deter other road users.’
Overnight on Wednesday, policing teams dealt with weather-related calls with trees down and a telegraph pole working with a number of services including the Civil Defence.
On Tuesday, officers had handed out 18 speeding tickets by teatime which prompted a further warning from police.
The force said: ‘That's 18 drivers that could have changed a family's life forever by taking away a loved one.
‘These aren't only given out for someone going 1-2 MPH over the speed limit, these are issued when the speed involved is beyond just words of advice or a lapse in concentration for a few seconds.
‘If you're driving in excess of the speed limit, you’re at an increased risk of having a collision. You also increase the likelihood of serious injuries being sustained, or worse a fatality occurring.
‘In addition to speeding offences, we've also issued an endorsable fixed penalty notice to a driver for driving without due care and attention.’
Last weekend a driver was so engrossed in using his mobile phone that he failed to notice two police cars and was still using it when he was finally stopped.
The motorist has been handed a £120 fixed penalty notice and four points on his licence after driving along the Mountain Road on Monday while using his phone.
Another driver had their car seized after ‘questionable overtaking’ while fines have also been issued for speeders and another motorist using their mobile phone while driving.
Others have had their vehicle seized for having no tax. One motorist had no licence, no road tax, and defective tyres with ‘the driver will be dealt with in due course’.
While the force keeps a close eye on poor driving throughout the year, during TT and the MGP, the operation is stepped up with extra officers drafted in.
Even during the terrible weather on Wednesday officers ended up seizing three vehicles for having no tax.