A visiting biker has been fined a total of £750 for speeding on three separate occasions.
Stuart Richard Black sent a postal admission to the offences and also had his licence endorsed with 11 penalty points.
High Bailiff James Brooks also ordered the 53-year-old to pay £50 prosecution costs.
He was subsequently stopped and given a fixed penalty notice but this was not paid.
On June 7, at 4pm, Black was caught speeding again, this time at Douglas Road corner in Kirk Michael.
Police recorded him riding the same bike at 43mph in a 30mph zone.
He was again stopped and given a fixed penalty notice, but this was also not paid.
At Ramsey Hairpin, on August 25, police recorded Black speeding again on the same bike, at 45mph in a 30mph zone.
He accepted he had been speeding when stopped by officers but told them: ‘I’m 53-years-old, I do not ride like a lunatic.’
Black, who lives at Smithy Lane in Ormskirk, did not attend court but sent a postal admission to the three offences.
In mitigation, he wrote that he had previously been coming to the island as part of a competing racing team, between 1996 and 2003, but said he had not returned until more recently and had not been aware of new speed limits.
He said that, in Kirk Michael, he had not long arrived on the ferry and had gone out for his first lap, and was a little excited.
Black said that, in August at Ramsey Hairpin, he had thought that he had been in a 50mph zone and not a 30mph zone, so he had been surprised when he was stopped.
High Bailiff James Brooks fined Black £200 for the first offence, £250 for the second, and £300 for the third.
He was ordered to pay all amounts within 28 days.