The Sporting and Dining Club’s recent dinner event featuring legendary sports promoter Barry Hearn OBE raised a total of £3654 for Naseem’s Manx Brain Tumour Charity.
Famously described as ‘roguish but never a rogue’ and as someone who is always ready with the perfect soundbite, Barry regaled the packed audience with anecdotes drawn from his extensive career which has encompassed promotion of eleven sports.
As the founder and President of Matchroom Sport, Barry is perhaps best-known for his work within snooker, darts and boxing where his events have reached television audiences in the billions around the world, and for his management of household sporting names such as Steve Davis, Anthony Joshua and Chris Eubank.
The nominated charity for the Standard Bank-sponsored event was Naseem’s Manx Brain Tumour Charity, established in 2009 by the late Naseem Pishvaie, herself a brain tumour sufferer.
The money raised on the night will go towards its work supporting brain tumour sufferers with financial assistance and supporting information.