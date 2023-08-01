The weather forecast from the Met Office at Ronaldsway Airport:
Cloudy with a few spots of light rain, but this afternoon and evening should become dry with some bright intervals. The fresh westerly winds at first will fall light and back southerly this afternoon, the maximum temperature 19 Celsius.
Outlook
Spells of heavy rain with strong easterly winds tonight and at first on Wednesday, the rain will turn showery tomorrow morning then gradually die out later in the day as winds turn to the north.
Dry with a strong cool northerly wind on Thursday.
Sunrise: 5:31am
Sunset: 9:18pm