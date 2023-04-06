It follows a trial run last year, which the commissioners say was successful.
As part of the closure, the local authority will be holding events for the coronation and for the Southern 100. Castletown Commissioners says money is ‘tight’ but it hopes ‘community spirit’ will pull through after a survey was conducted into the possible closure.
Chair Jamie Horton explained there’s ‘appetite’ to have it closed for a full year, saying: ‘The trial was quite convincing to keep it that way.
‘Around 75% of people said that they want the Market Square as a closed off area from traffic, so this year we’ve gone for it.
‘It’ll be from Easter up until the second week in September.
‘We’ve got a few plans for it. Things are starting to look good.’
Asked if the square should be pedestrianised across the full year, Mr Horton said: ‘I think there is appetite to have it closed full time.
‘Personally, I think at the moment we need to do a few summers and see how it goes.
‘I think that it should be pedestrianised and the board at the moment feel that way too, while 75% of the people who have done that survey do.
‘That’s a big percentage.’ Mr Horton said there are a number of upcoming events the commissioners are working on.
‘We’ve got something lined up for coronation event at the moment that we’re still in negotiations with certain companies to try and sort something out,’ he said. ‘We’ve also asked local buskers, bands, stuff like that if they want to come and contribute it at the weekend.
‘Money’s going to be tight, but I’m sure we can sort something out with the community spirit.’
According to the commissioners, the coronation and subsequent concert could potentially be screened in Market Square, however details have not yet been finalised and will be confirmed ‘in due course’.
For TT, there are currently no plans for any activities or events in the square.
‘We used to have a TT day,’ he added. ‘We’re still in negotiations with that as well. At the moment we’ve got nothing on the books for TT week, but we are looking into stuff.
‘We’ve got Southern 100 coming up as well. That is busy in Castletown and we will be hoping to put something on in the square for Southern 100.’
Meanwhile, the one-way traffic system on Castletown Street was removed yesterday (Thursday).
This means Douglas to Port Erin services have returned to operating in both directions through Castletown Square.
Buses travelling to Port Erin and Port St Mary are departing from the new build-out stop with the departure time being as shown in the timetable book.
Also, Alder Road in Pulrose has reopened, meaning 21, 21B and 21H have resumed normal routes.