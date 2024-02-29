The square has been pedestrianised during the summer for the last few years and Castletown Town Commissioners had recently applied to have it closed to vehicles permanently.
But as it stands, the square will return to normal and be accessible for vehicles at 6pm on October 1.
The closure will run from The Parade to its junction with Malew Street and Arbory Street.
Last year vice-chair of the commissioners, Beth Cannan, submitted a notice of motion to see the year-round pedestrianisation of the square.
The Commissioners confirmed that an application to the Department of Infrastructure was submitted – but said that since then ‘there has been no progress’.
Last summer saw the rollout of the Bushy Vision big screen which attracted large crowds to the ancient capital.
It broadcasted the Rugby World Cup, Ryder Cup and the women’s World Cup live in the heart of Castletown.
The square also saw live music, with gigs from bands including Mad Daddy.
As expected this year, games and deckchairs are available for the public to use while motor access is denied.
Bushy Vision has hinted towards returning to Market Square this summer for the Tour De France, which gets underway on June 29, 2024.
The event will see Manx Missile Mark Cavendish aim to clinch a record-breaking 35th win on Le Tour.
Previously when the square has been pedestrianised for the summer months, concerns have been raised over parking spaces, disability access and the impact on local businesses.
Jamie Horton, chairman of Castletown Town Commissioners, told Manx Independent last year that he thinks ‘around 75% of people want the Market Square as a closed off area from traffic’, explaining there is an ‘appetite’ for an all year round public space.