The St John’s Produce Show is being held this year on Saturday, September 2, at the Methodist Hall in St John’s, starting at 3pm.
Entries and exhibits will be accepted in the hall on Friday, September 2, between 7pm and 8.30pm and on the day of the show between 9am and 11.30am.
Entry forms are available from the show secretary, John Kneen. Call 801467 or email [email protected].
There will be a prize presentation at 7pm, followed by an auction of produce at 7.30pm. All proceeds will be donated to Mannin Cancers Support Group and Forget Me Not.