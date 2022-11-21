St. Nick’s Ale out on Wednesday
Monday 21st November 2022 8:00 pm
St Nick's Ale by Okells ()
The annual launch of Okell’s ‘St Nick’s Ale’ will take place at the Woodbourne pub in Douglas on Wednesday, November 23.
The first kegs will be delivered by the Isle of Man Young Farmers on their festive tractor at around 7pm.
Customers will receive a free pint of the Christmas-themed beer and donations will be collected for the Young Farmers’ charity.
Okell’s managing director Ollie Neale said: ‘The warm feedback that we receive about this beer each year shows us that it is synonymous with Manx Christmas tradition.
‘I hope that many will join us on Wednesday to raise some money for the Isle of Man Young Farmers charity.’
Comments