A drug dealer subject to a vicious attack has been jailed for a number of offences.
Glen Matthew Batty was left hospitalised following the assault but he himself was later arrested after evidence found on the phone of one of his attackers showed he had offered to supply cocaine.
Batty previously denied the offence but he changed his plea to guilty days after failing to appear for his trial.
Batty, 30, also previously admitted separate offences of domestic abuse, common assault on a nurse and possessing drugs.
Batty, formerly of Barrule Drive, Onchan, appeared at the Court of General Gaol Delivery for sentence on Thursday.
The court heard how he was stabbed by Donovan Bradley Kitching - who was jailed last year but has since been given permission to appeal his conviction - after going to the Cinder Path off Peel Road in Douglas on August 19, 2023.
Batty had been lured there by Michael William Glover, on the pretext of selling drugs, but evidence later revealed that threats had been made over a £10,000 drug debt.
Following the attack, Batty sustained a 4cm deep cut to his left hand which required six stitches and also a 1.5cm wound to his head by his ear.
Glover’s mobile phone had been seized after the attack which showed Facebook messages with Batty offering to supply cocaine.
Messages were read out during the court hearing, such as ‘Wanting any snowflake?’, and ‘Three G’s for 300’.
When arrested, Batty answered ‘no comment’ during a police interview.
In relation to the assault on the nurse, the court heard that on May 18 last year Batty had consumed half a bottle of whisky and several cans of Stella lager and had to be taken to hospital.
While in the emergency room he struck a nurse once in the chest and again on her left breast, causing bruising.
In a victim impact statement, the nurse said: ‘I was simply doing my job and should have been in a safe environment. The assault was completely unexpected.
‘I always knew working at the emergency department was unpredictable, but I did not think I would become a victim of violence.
‘I have lasting scars beyond the physical bruises, and I suffer from anxiety coming into work. It has affected my focus on the job.’
After Batty was arrested, he was also found in possession of a small amount of cannabis.
On September 23, Batty had an argument with his ex-partner over seeing his children and ended up spitting on her. He then sent a her a number of threatening and abusive emails.
The court also heard Batty was found with a small amount of cannabis secreted on his person while in prison.
In mitigation, defence advocate Louise Cooil said that, in relation to the offer to supply heroin, her client only offered it to a known associate and not a stranger. She also cited the delay in proceedings while Deemster Graeme Cook already explained he would take into account the fact Batty had given evidence against his attackers at trial.
Miss Cooil also said her client was genuinely remorseful for the attack on the nurse and accepted she was there to help him.
Explaining the domestic abuse incident, she said her client was going through a difficult relationship breakdown and was remorseful about the effect it has had on his former partner and their children.
Batty was jailed for 21 months for offering to supply cocaine, 15 months consecutive for coercive behaviour and four months consecutively for common assault. He was given concurrent sentences for the cannabis possession offences.
In total, Batty was jailed for three years and four months. He will also be subject to a five-year Domestic Abuse Protection