The world’s largest collection of works by Archibald Knox is set to be unveiled in a new exhibition showcased in the National Art Gallery at the Manx Museum.
Opening Easter 2025, ‘KNOX: Order & Beauty’ will feature more than 200 pieces from collections across the British Isles, including rare pieces of silver, pewter and jewellery from iconic collections including the V&A, The Peartree Collection, Titus Omega, Manx National Heritage and major private collectors.
Actor Brad Pitt is said to be one of Archibald Knox's most famous collectors and the Manx artist now commands a huge following both sides of the Atlantic.
Famed for his work for The Silver Studio and Liberty & Co, the Tromode man was a leading exponent of the ‘British Celtic Revival’ design style.
His metalwork designs with their distinctive interlace patterns, are seen as iconic examples of early 20th century design.
He also embraced Arts and Crafts, British Art Nouveau and Modernism.
Born in the island in 1864, Knox was known locally as the man who could ‘paint the wind’.
Sketching and painting for his own pleasure, he painted evocative landscapes, rural scenes, buildings and other subjects.
One of the most outstanding examples of his work is ‘The Deer’s Cry’, an illustrated manuscript featuring ‘St Patrick’s Hymn’, an uncompleted masterpiece, which will feature in the exhibition.
Manx National Heritage curator for art Katie King said: ‘We are thrilled to be working with the Archibald Knox Forum to jointly curate this unique exhibition, bringing together the world’s largest-ever showcase of Archibald Knox’s work.
‘Unique pieces of silverware, pewter and jewellery will be exhibited alongside rarely seen paintings, sketches, manuscripts, ceramics, textiles and furniture, whilst also showcasing his island home by encouraging both residents and visitors to explore the landscape which inspired Knox’s work.’
The exhibition will be the largest exhibit of Knox material the world has ever seen, with more than 100 pieces on loan from private collections and museums and a further 100 pieces drawn from Manx National Heritage’s extensive collection, which is believed to be the largest and most diverse Knox collection in the world. The exhibition will be the first time many of the pieces will have been seen in public.
Chris Hobdell of The Archibald Knox Forum said: ‘In order to better understand Knox one must come to the Isle of Man to experience the island’s unique history, culture, spirituality and scenery which inspired and motivated him to become one of the greatest designers and artists of the late 19th and early 20th century.’
To celebrate the forthcoming exhibition Manx National Heritage and the Archibald Knox Forum are inviting members of the public to nominate their own Knox designed piece, artwork or related artefact for inclusion in the exhibition.
To nominate a piece from your private collection please email [email protected], including a photograph of your object, a short reason why you feel it should be in the exhibition and the dimensions of the piece.
From the submissions 10 will be chosen to form the ‘People’s 10’ display in the gallery. The competition is only open to island residents, with entries closing at midnight on November 24.
Both Manx National Heritage and the Archibald Knox Forum are actively seeking funding to support the exhibition and associated programming. To find out more or to make a donation please email [email protected]