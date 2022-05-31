Star gives Naomi her earrings

Seven-year-old Naomi Smith went to her first-ever live concert on Sunday at 1886 big stage, and received a surprise gift from artist Jessie J.

The gig was the first of many planned across the TT fortnight on Loch Promenade, and saw big crowds flock to Villiers Square in Douglas to see BRIT award-winning Jessie J take to the stage.

Among the audience was Manx actor Joe Locke, who was thanked by Jessie J, pausing the show to applaud his work in his role as gay teen Charlie Spring in Netflix series ‘Heartstopper’.

However, it wasn’t just the television actor who was noticed by performer Jessie J, with Naomi, who lives in Douglas, being given the artists earrings during the show.

Naomi was there with her mother Elizabeth Smith, who explained how her daughter got the earrings and said she was in complete shock.

She said: ‘Either the first or the second song right at the beginning, one of her [Jessie J’s] earrings came out and she picked it up, and took the other out, and one of the women who must work for Jessie J took them.

‘Jessie J said to the woman to choose somebody to give them too, and Naomi was very lucky to get them because there were a lot of other little girls right at the side with their hands out.’

Naomi was apparently in disbelief.

Elizabeth added: ‘She was delighted, but more shocked, it took a while to set in the next morning.

‘As we were leaving the concert she kept reminding me to not lose the earrings.

‘It was such an experience to remember for her first-ever one, we’ll have to tell her that they won’t all be that good, we’ll probably be right at the back next one!

‘The news travelled fast and Naomi came out of school saying that everyone knows she got Jessie J’s earrings.’

When asked if there’s any plans to go to any more of the 1886 Big Stage events, Elizabeth said: ‘We would want to go to them all if we could, I think it’s a good setup down there.’

Other artists who have performed on 1886 Big Stage thus far in TT practise week include Primal Scream and Rag ‘N’ Bone Man, with Becky Hill and Nile Rodgers planned for next week.