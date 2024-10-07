The Isle of Man Chapter of Silicon Valley entrepreneur network Startup Grind is hosting its latest event next week.
‘Pivot Point: Navigating Change in Business and Beyond’ is a panel event featuring three accomplished business professionals who will share their experiences of navigating significant transitions in their careers, businesses and projects.
The evening, which takes place on Tuesday, October 15, from 5.30 pm to 7.30pm at Noa Bakehouse Peveril Buildings, is aimed at entrepreneurs, business owners, professionals and investors plus students and aspiring entrepreneurs.
Sponsored by financial services firm Atla Group and supported by Media Isle of Man and ELS, this event will feature industry leaders sharing their experiences navigating career pivots, overcoming business challenges and mastering change management.
Key topics and talking points:
- Managing personal and professional transformations during career pivots
- Strategies for overcoming business challenges and fostering innovation
- Navigating regulatory changes in rapidly evolving industries
- Leadership skills required for effective change management
- Building resilience in the face of uncertainty and setbacks
- Insights into future trends affecting businesses and professionals in the Isle of Man and beyond
The panellists:
- Martin Hall, chief executive of Atla Group, has more than 25 years’ experience in financial services and offshore structuring, with a focus on problem-solving and transparent business solutions.
- Jade Zorab, managing director of Amber Gaming, specialises in strategic development, regulatory compliance, and navigating complex international business environments.
- Shelley Langan-Newton, chief executive of SQR Group, is a leader in cybersecurity and digital infrastructure, with a career spanning education, technology and telecommunications.
Food and refreshments will be provided by the Noa Bakehouse team.
Event Schedule:
- 5.30pm to 6pm: Arrival and networking
- 6pm to 6.40pm: Panel discussion with Q&A
- 6.40pm to 7.30pm: Continued networking