Two charges of domestic abuse offences, against Barry Logan, aged 77, of Albert Square, Ramsey, have been withdrawn.
The court heard that retraction statements had been received from the two complainants in the case.
Defence advocate Ian Kermode said that his client had spent two nights at police headquarters and had denied the allegations from the beginning.
Mr Kermode said that the defendant had also spent £675 on legal fees.
Magistrates withdrew the charges and agreed to pay Mr Logan his costs from central funds.