People are being warned to stay away from young seals which may be resting on the island’s beaches.
Seal pupping season is here which means more pups can be seen on beaches across the Isle of Man.
And while people maybe tempted to get a closer look or even concerned the seal could be hurt, they are urged to stay back and keep dogs away.
Isle of Man Harbours posted on Facebook with a photo of a pup at Laxey saying: Seal pup at Laxey currently resting from rough seas. Seal pups can rest up to a week out of water. Keep dogs away until it can safely go back to sea.’
Manx Whale and Dolphin Watch has also taken to Facebook explaining that Manx Wildlife Trust even employs ‘seal sitters’ in a bid to protect them.
It said: ‘Manx Wildlife Trust have a team of 'seal sitter' volunteers who attend busy beaches where a seal is hauled out. The seal sitter will ask people to keep their distance, control any dogs and will put signs up.
‘As pupping season begins, please remember that seal pups need to haul out onto beaches to sleep and conserve energy. They are born at a harsh time of year, when the sea is often choppy and stormy.
‘If a seal pup is scared back in to the water before it is rested, it can cause sickness and trauma. Please leave seal pups alone and try not to worry too much. Do not go close to them or touch them in any way.’