The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company has announced that six Manxman sailings to and from Heysham have been rescheduled over the coming days.
Tonight’s crossing to Heysham will now leave just over an hour later than planned.
The ferry operator blame forecast adverse weather for the disruption.
As a result, it’s return crossing from Heysham to Douglas will now depart at 4am, instead of the scheduled time of 2.15am.
Passengers are asked to check-in no later than 3.15am for that sailing.
The 8.15am Friday sailing is now set to depart Douglas at 10am, and its return will now depart at 3.15pm, an hour later than planned.
The delays will also impact Friday evening’s sailing, which will now depart at 8.30pm.
It’s return from the Lancashire port will depart at 2.45am.
It comes after the last four Manxman sailings all being cancelled due to high winds.
Last night’s return journey to Heysham and back was cancelled, as was this morning’s scheduled voyage to Heysham.
The Manannan has been unaffected, and set sail towards Liverpool at 3pm today, albeit in choppy conditions.
Tomorrow’s Manannan sailings all appear to be unaffected.