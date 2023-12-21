The Steam Packet Company has confirmed that tonight's sailing from Heysham to the Isle of Man will be going ahead.
The last two days have been hit by disruption due to stormy conditions.
As a result of cancellations, a number of passengers have been stuck on either side of the Irish Sea.
However tonight’s 7.45pm sailing to Heysham will leave at 7pm, with passengers asked to check in by 6.15pm.
The return sailing will leave Lancashire at 2.15am.
The Arrow has been able to complete freight runs to make space for more cars on the Manxman and is currently in Heysham waiting to return to the island when the weather allows.
Meanwhile, the 8.45am sailing from Douglas on Friday has been brought forward to 8am, but a final decision will be made at 6.30am on Friday morning.
All other sailings up until Christmas Eve remain under threat of cancellation, with the Steam Packet urging passenger to check sailings on their website.