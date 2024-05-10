The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company has said that one return sailing on June 2 and one return sailing on June 3 have been moved to Heysham terminal instead of Liverpool as scheduled.
This is due to the new Pier Head operator Global Ports Holding (GPH) informing the company that a previously agreed usage of the landing stage on those days will now prevent Manannan from using the berth.
Brian Thomson, SPCO managing director, said: ‘We have sought to reduce the inconvenience to our customers by securing as much use of the Pier Head landing stage as possible, especially during the busiest time of our year’.
‘We’re grateful to GPH for their efforts to accommodate our schedule as far as possible and minimize impact on our operations.’
Manannan will continue to operate the rescheduled sailings, which will remain at the same departure times, but the crossing time will be 2.5 hours, rather than the usual 3 hours from Liverpool.
Manxman will continue its regular Heysham schedule.
The Steam Packet’s reservations team will make necessary changes to travel information and contact affected passengers via email or phone.
Coaches will be laid on to take foot passengers from Liverpool to Heysham and vice versa and information about this will be provided by the reservations team. Affected passengers may also move their booking to another sailing, subject to availability.
The affected sailings are:
● Sunday, June 2 - Isle of Man to Liverpool - 02:00hrs
● Sunday, June 2 - Liverpool to Isle of Man - 06:15hrs
● Monday, June 3 - Isle of Man to Liverpool - 14:00hrs
● Monday, June 3 - Liverpool to Isle of Man - 18:15hrs
The above sailings will now operate to and from Heysham Port.