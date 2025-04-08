A number of changes will be made to ferry crossing times due to the low tide over the next week.
The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company has yet to confirm the time changes online but says passengers will be notified of the updated timings via email or text.
Problems with a build-up of silt in the harbour following recent storms and very low tides came to a head on Saturday, March 1 when the Manxman became stuck while manoeuvring into port.
It remained grounded for some time before a rising tide allowed it to berth safely.
The Steam Packet has had to make changes to the schedule on a number of occasions in recent weeks as a result.
Announcing the latest changes, a spokesman for the company said: ‘With arrival and departure times in Douglas Harbour coinciding with low water from Wednesday, April 9 through to Tuesday, April 15, the company is having to make adjustments to the schedule to avoid lowest water conditions.
‘Sailings affected are those operated by Manxman or Ben-my-Chree, which require the same under keel clearance to operate safely.
‘The Isle of Man Department of Infrastructure’s Harbours Division has scheduled plough dredging work to begin next week to address high spots within the harbour.’
Meanwhile, the Department of Infrastructure has confirmed more dredging will take place later this month.
A spokesman said: ‘A five-day dredging programme is scheduled to take place in Douglas outer harbour from Friday, April 18. The work will be undertaken by specialist contractors Boskalis, who visited the Island for three days’ dredging last month following the completion of a survey by Clydeside Surveys.
‘The focus of the maintenance dredge will be on the No 5 berth, the tanker berth and a charted feature that requires the use of specialist machinery.’
The Steam Packet also says the Ben-my-Chree will step in next week while the Manxman is on exercise.
Passengers on sailings affected will be contacted via text or email to inform them of any changes and full refunds or amendments will be made free of charge where applicable.
The spokesman added: ‘The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused by this situation.’