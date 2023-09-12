The Isle of Man Steam Packet has announced that tomorrow's (Wednesday, September 13) Manannan sailing from Douglas to Liverpool has been brought forward.
Due to the weather forecast, the Manannan will now depart at 12:30pm instead of 3pm.
The return sailing from Liverpool to Douglas will therefore depart at 5pm rather than 7:15pm.
The Steam Packet said: 'Passengers are still advised to check in no later than 45 minutes before their departure time.'
Journeys on the Manannan are still 45 minutes longer than originally scheduled, due to a fault with one of the four engines which is yet to be fixed.
A spokesperson for the Steam Packet said: 'The issue is currently under investigation by engineers, but the cause has not yet been conclusively identified.
'We will have to operate with three engines rather than four for the foreseeable future, which means that journeys will be 45 minutes longer than scheduled for the time being.'