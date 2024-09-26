The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company has announced that this morning’s Manxman sailing to Heysham and its return this afternoon have been scrapped.
The Manxman was due to depart Douglas at 8.45am today (Thursday) and arrive at the Lancashire Port around 12.30pm, before setting off at 2.15pm and returning to the island’s capital at 6pm.
The ferry operator say the cancellation is due to ‘forecast adverse weather’.
It comes following last night’s Manxman crossing and its return were also cancelled.
All the Manannan sailings today appear to be unaffected.
Those who were travelling today and have been impacted by these cancellations are encouraged to contact the Steam Packet’s reservations team on 01624 661661.