The vessel was due to arrive in the UK at 11.20pm this evening.
The return journey from Lancashire to the Isle of Man has also been axed.
The Manxman was due to leave the English port at 3am tomorrow morning (Saturday) and arrive at 6.45am.
The journeys are the latest in a line of cancelled sailings from the Steam Packet this week as severe gales wreaked havoc on the Manxman's planned voyage schedule.
The Steam Packet's freight vessel the Arrow is sailing this evening however and is currently en-route to Heysham.