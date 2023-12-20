Four more Manxman sailings to and from Heysham have been cancelled due to severe weather conditions.
Tonight's 7:15pm journey from Douglas to Heysham will no longer go ahead, which means the 2:15am overnight return sailing from Heysham has also been cancelled.
Two Manxman sailings tomorrow (Thursday, December 21) have also been cancelled. The 7:30am journey from Douglas to Heysham and the scheduled 1pm return voyage from Heysham to Douglas will both not go ahead.
Every Manxman sailing from tomorrow evening to Christmas Eve (Sunday, December 24) are all at risk of disruption or cancellation due to severe winds.
Isle of Man Today understands that the Arrow has taken freight to Heysham this afternoon, but it will not be able to return this evening due to strong winds.
We also understand the Arrow will aim to leave Heysham as early as possible on Thursday night/Friday morning (December 21/22), with the intention of trying to get another sailing in on Friday to take freight off the Manxman to allow the Steam Packet to free up capacity for cars on any potential Manxman sailing.