The Manxman’s first sailing to Liverpool has been confirmed.
Treasury Minister Dr Alex Allinson says the Manxman will sail to Liverpool on November 9 with tickets available to book now.
He also said the Manxman will carry out berthing trials in the Mersey once it has undergone maintenance in early October.
He was answering a written Tynwald question from Douglas Central MHK Chris Thomas, who asked: ‘Whether berthing trials have taken place for the Manxman and the Ben my Chree at the Isle of Man Ferry Terminal in Liverpool; and what berthing trials are scheduled there for these vessels?
Dr Allinson said: ‘The first Manxman sailing from the Isle of Man to Liverpool is currently scheduled for Saturday, November 9, arriving at 12.15pm.
‘This journey is bookable and costs from £59 (current saver fare) for a return to the Isle of Man on Sunday, November 10 from Liverpool on the Manxman, as a foot passenger. The costs for the same crossings for a car and two adults is £256 (at the time of writing).’
Dr Allinson said the Manxman’s first Liverpool sailing will come after it undergoes maintenance.
He said: ‘Isle of Man Steam Packet Company (IOMSPC) had previously scheduled trials for all its vessels during the winter period. However, due to the technical delays to final completion of the berth facilities, these plans have needed to be slightly altered.
‘The Manxman will complete trials after a period in dry dock for scheduled routine maintenance in early October, the Ben my Chree will be utilised at the time to cover the Heysham service.
‘The Manxman will remain in the River Mersey area during trials. Trials for the Ben my Chree are yet to be scheduled, however as her mooring layout and stern ramp height is similar to that of the Manxman, it is expected that once the Manxman trials are proved to be successful, only minimal trials will be required for the Ben my Chree.’
Mr Thomas also asked Dr Allinson another written question about maintenance work for the Manxman.
Dr Allinson explained that routine maintenance is carried out continually while the Manxman is in service while the IOMSPC technical teams continue to work with the builder’s warranty team to ensure any repairs are carried out as required.
He also gave more details on the maintenance the Manxman is scheduled to undergo at the beginning of October.
These include reinforcement of the ships structure in way of the bow thrusters, installation of additional structural stiffening to reduce vibrations during manoeuvring, repair to deck coverings on outside decks and to allow inspection of the underwater hull. Any costs incurred by the improvement work will be claimed under the warranty