The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company has drafted in the Ben-my-Chree to cover services while engineers continue working to resolve an ongoing technical issue affecting the Manxman.
The move comes after the ferry operator was forced to cancel two sailings on Friday due to the fault.
The affected crossings were the 9.15am sailing from Douglas to Heysham, which was due to arrive in Lancashire at 1pm, and the vessel's scheduled 3.15pm return journey from Heysham to Douglas.
In an update, the Steam Packet confirmed that work to repair the Manxman remains ongoing and that the issue had not yet been resolved.
The company said it had explored the possibility of operating a daytime replacement service to and from Heysham using the Ben-my-Chree. However, that option was ruled out due to a lack of available port slots at Heysham.
As a result, the Ben-my-Chree will now be drafted in to cover sailings until further notice while repairs continue.
Steam Packet managing director Brian Thomson apologised to passengers affected by the disruption and said contingency plans had been put in place to minimise the impact on travellers.
He said: ‘We apologise sincerely to customers affected by the disruption and appreciate their patience and understanding.
‘Our engineering teams are working to resolve the issue with Manxman as quickly as possible.
‘In the meantime, we have implemented contingency plans, including drafting in Ben-my-Chree and adding additional sailings this weekend, to help minimise disruption and ensure passengers can complete their journeys.’
Passengers whose travel plans were affected by Friday's cancellations have been advised they can amend their bookings to the additional sailings free of charge through their online account. Alternatively, they can contact the Steam Packet reservations team for assistance.
The disruption comes just weeks before the Ben-my-Chree is due to begin operating on the Douglas to Larne route.
The veteran vessel has regularly been called upon to provide cover when required and will now take on services while efforts continue to return the Manxman to full operation.
The Steam Packet has not yet indicated when the technical issue is expected to be resolved.