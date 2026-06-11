Two Isle of Man Steam Packet sailings scheduled for today have been cancelled due to a technical issue.
The vessel's scheduled 3.15pm return sailing from Heysham to Douglas, due to arrive in the island later this evening, has also been scrapped.
In an update posted online, the Steam Packet Company confirmed both sailings had been cancelled because of a ‘technical issue’.
Affected passengers have been advised that they can amend their bookings free of charge through their online account.
Alternatively, they can contact the Steam Packet reservations team on 01624 661661 or 08722 992992 for assistance.