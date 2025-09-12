The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company has announced the cancellation of this weekend’s Manxman Round the Island Cruise, citing forecast gales and passenger safety as the reason.
The popular sailing had been due to depart Douglas at 1pm on Sunday, September 14, offering passengers a chance to take in the island’s coastline aboard the Steam Packet’s flagship vessel.
In a statement, the company said: ‘The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company regrets to advise that the Manxman Round the Island Cruise, scheduled to depart Douglas at 13:00 on Sunday 14th September has unfortunately been cancelled.
‘This decision was not taken lightly and has been made with both passenger safety and comfort as our key priority.’
Forecast wind speeds and direction were expected to ‘severely impact passengers’ experience on board”, the company explained.
While there’s currently no weather warnings in place over the weekend, Ronaldsway Met Office did tell Isle of Man Today earlier this week that there is a risk of severe gales hitting the island at the weekend.
The Steam Packet confirmed that the cruise will not be rescheduled this year due to operational schedules and the reduction in daylight hours as autumn approaches.
Passengers who had booked places on the voyage will be automatically refunded in full via their original payment method.
The company added: ‘We sincerely apologise for any disappointment caused and thank our passengers for their understanding.’
The Round the Island cruises have proved popular additions to the Steam Packet’s schedule, giving travellers the chance to experience the Manx coastline from the sea, with commentary and hospitality on board.
The cancellation means the 2025 season will now be the next opportunity for such a trip.