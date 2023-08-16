The Steam Packet is reminding customers that freight sailings will be affected during the Manx Grand Prix.
The cargo vessel Arrow will begin her MGP cover from Wednesday, August 23.
She will sail from 12.30am from Heysham to Douglas and at 5.30pm from Douglas on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday next week.
All trailers should be at the ports 90 minutes before sailing to guarantee shipment .
The Ben My Chree will still be able to accommodate the usual limited urgent returns and fridge trailers at its normal times.