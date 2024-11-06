There are no plans to use the Manxman for trips to Dublin amid concerns the vessel cannot use EU ports.
Douglas Central MHK Chris Thomas asked a number of questions to ministers at the House of Keys relating to the Isle of Man Steam Packet vessels.
In one question to Enterprise Minister Tim Johnston, Mr Thomas asked which Steam Packet vessels can be used to carry freight and passengers to the Republic of Ireland and which ports are available to them.
Mr Johnston said: ‘Both the Ben My Chree and the Manannan can carry freight and passengers to the republic of Ireland. Currently both vessels operate into Dublin.
‘If the IoM Steam Packet Company requires additional ports this can be agreed by the Isle of Man Ship Registry subject to the suitability of the port and an agreement being made with the local port authorities.
‘The current certification issued by the Isle of Man Ship Registry limits the Manxman’s operations to Douglas, Heysham, Liverpool and Belfast.
‘The IoM Steam Packet Company has no plans to sail the Manxman to Dublin and primary operates between Douglas and Heysham
Mr Thomas then asked which of the EU regulations does the Manxman not comply with since Brexit with EU and British maritime regulations changing.
Mr Johnson avoiding confirming the Manxman did not meet EU regulations, he did say ‘work would be needed’ for the Manxman to sail to Ireland and to understand what changes to international conventions would allow that to happen. But he reiterated that, as things stand, there are no plans for the Manxman to travel to Ireland.
When asked what deficiencies are there in the design and construction of the Manxman which means it cannot travel to EU-standard ports which the Minister did not answer, saying it was an operational matter for the Steam Packet.