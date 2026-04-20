The Isle of Man Government is asking for views from the public and businesses on plans to make passengers carry identification when travelling with the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company.
The consultation, launched by the Department of Home Affairs, is designed to gather early feedback on the proposal, with responses helping to shape how any new system could work in practice.
Under the plans, all passengers - including those on foot and those travelling with vehicles - would need to carry valid ID at check-in. However, checks would be carried out on a proportionate basis, meaning not everyone would be asked to show identification.
A set list of acceptable documents would be introduced, with photo ID expected to be the main requirement.
The proposal is part of the Government’s ‘Securing Our Island Strategy’ and includes possible exemptions or special arrangements for certain groups, such as children, people without access to suitable ID, and those travelling in emergencies or needing assistance.
The Department of Home Affairs says the aim is to improve security by making it harder for people to travel anonymously or under false identities.
It is also expected to make passenger records more accurate, helping law enforcement and improving co-operation with other jurisdictions.
Minister for Justice and Home Affairs Jane Poole-Wilson MHK said: ‘We are seeking views at this stage to help shape a proportionate proposal that protects the public while keeping travel straightforward.
‘Mandatory carriage of ID and proportionate checks are practical steps that strengthen our defences against organised crime, support effective policing, and align with the Securing Our Island Strategy, without introducing routine immigration controls within the CTA.’
The current plan is for the Steam Packet Company to introduce the requirement as a condition of travel, similar to airlines and some ferry operators. At this stage, new legislation is not expected to be required.
The Government accepts the changes could affect passengers, especially during busy periods or early on.
Concerns include the impact on people without photo ID, the need for strong data protection, and practical issues such as ticket transfers, group bookings and last-minute travel.
Officials say feedback from the consultation will be used to assess whether the proposal is workable and proportionate before any final decisions are made on introducing the requirement.
The consultation is seeking views on how these issues could be managed.
It focuses on four areas: exemptions and special arrangements, acceptable forms of identification, practical impacts and challenges, and effectiveness.
The consultation is available online at https://consult.gov.im/home-affairs/proposal-for-id-on-steam-packet-journeys/
Responses can also be emailed to [email protected] or posted to ‘IOMSPC ID Consultation’, Executive Office, Department of Home Affairs Headquarters, Tromode Road, Douglas, Isle of Man, IM2 5PA.