The Steam Packet Company (IOMSPC) has announced the launch of its new ‘Weekend Theatre Break’ packages, providing an all-in-one travel experience for theatre enthusiasts and weekend travellers. These packages, available through Steam Packet Holidays, include a return ferry trip to Liverpool, tickets to popular theatre productions, and overnight accommodation. For the first time, passengers can sail aboard the flagship ferry Manxman this winter and experience some of the best touring theatre productions in the UK at the Liverpool Empire Theatre, the largest two-tier theatre in the country.