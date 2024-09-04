The Steam Packet Company (IOMSPC) has announced the launch of its new ‘Weekend Theatre Break’ packages, providing an all-in-one travel experience for theatre enthusiasts and weekend travellers. These packages, available through Steam Packet Holidays, include a return ferry trip to Liverpool, tickets to popular theatre productions, and overnight accommodation. For the first time, passengers can sail aboard the flagship ferry Manxman this winter and experience some of the best touring theatre productions in the UK at the Liverpool Empire Theatre, the largest two-tier theatre in the country.
Shows available through the package include Aladdin, Chicago, Blood Brothers, and War Horse.
Brian Thomson, managing director of IOMSPC, said: ‘We are always looking for innovative ways to enhance our passengers’ travel experiences so we are excited to combine live theatre with the convenience and comfort of our ferry service, making it easier than ever to enjoy a cultural escape.
‘We’ve received a lot of positive feedback for our Steam Packet Holidays day excursions and passengers wanted to see more package breaks so we’re pleased to expand our offering.’ The first Weekend Theatre Break will take place on December 14, where passengers can enjoy the production of Aladdin.
For the first time in five years, passengers will have the option to sail to Liverpool during the winter months, as the Manxman is set to operate on Saturdays and Sundays.
This development will provide more choice and flexibility for those looking to make the most of a cultural weekend getaway. The Aladdin package information:
· Return ferry as a foot passenger on board flagship Manxman, sailing to Liverpool on Saturday, December 14 at 8am.
· Tickets to the matinee performance at 2.30pm with a central view of the stage in circle seating.
· An overnight stay in the centre of Liverpool at a hotel/aparthotel.
· Return ferry home on Sunday, December 15 from Liverpool at 2pm.
To find out more about Steam Packet Holidays’ weekend break packages, visit the Steam Packet website.