The last House of Keys sitting of the year will see MHKs discuss the ongoing union dispute for Steam Packet workers.
Union Nautilus has been presented with a ‘final’ contract offer this week, which must be accepted by December 22.
If the contract, which offers an average wage of £65,000 a year and a live on board bonus of 5% for the first year, is not accepted workers risk losing their jobs.
As of last night (December 19), the union members have voted to undergo industrial strike action against the Steam Packet.
Douglas Central MHK, Chris Thomas, will be asking Treasury Minister, Alex Allinson for a statement on the matter.
Arbory, Castletown and Malew MHK Jason Moorhouse will be asking Minister for Education, Sports and Culture, what consideration the department has given to access to the land behind the new development at Castle Rushen High School.
He says the current plans for the new school have the potential to ‘seriously limit the future growth of Castletown’.
Mr Moorhouse added: ‘Several local builders have indicated that the only realistic place for future growth is behind the current and future school’.
The Department for Education, Sport and Culture is currently planning and designing for a replacement for Castle Rushen High School in Castletown.
He will also be asking Ms Edge for an update on the teachers pay negotiations.
In the last academic year there were six planned teacher strike days by union NASUWT.
Whilst three of them were subsequently cancelled, due to ‘productive’ talks, there has been no public announcement of an agreement being reached between the DESC and NASUWT.
The Isle of Man Constitution Bill 2023 is up for its third reading.
The Bill is intended to remove the vote from the Bishop in Tynwald and the Council, whilst retaining membership.
This week the Diocese has published a response to the move, indicating ‘grave concern’.
Urgent legislation which would give the Council of Ministers powers to prevent disconnection for gas customers in certain circumstances will be proposed.
It follows the disconnection of a number of customers last month by Isle of Man Energy. The sitting begins at 10am.