The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company has put two further sailings at risk of cancellation.
This evening’s Manxman crossing to Heysham, due to depart Douglas at 7.15pm, along with its return sailing at 1.45am, are both at risk of disruption.
The ferry operator say it’s due to the ‘forecast adverse weather’, and to give the sailings every opportunity to take place a final decision will be made by the Master by 5.30pm today.
It comes after the company announced that this Friday’s 8am Manxman crossing from Douglas to Heysham, as well as the 1.45pm return sailing are at risk due to forecast weather conditions.
Staff are ‘currently monitoring weather forecasts’ from Friday, February 21 to Sunday, February 23.
To give them sailings every opportunity to take place, a final decision will be made by the Master by 6am on Friday morning.
The warning also reminded passengers that they can amend their bookings free of charge through their online account, or alternatively you can contact their reservations team on 01624 661 661 or 08722 992 992.