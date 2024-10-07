The Steam Packet Company has been praised for going the extra mile to assist 32 children from the Unity Dance School after they encountered travel difficulties in Liverpool.
The ferry operator kept the check-in open longer than usual on Sunday evening to ensure the young dancers could board the vessel and return home after competing at a street dance competition in King George’s Hall, Blackburn.
Unity Dance School, which regularly travels via the Steam Packet for competitions and events across the UK, expressed its gratitude for the company's assistance.
The school was returning from its 11th competition of the year, and the timely intervention by the ferry service meant the dancers, along with over 60 people in total, avoided being left stranded in the UK.
‘We would like to say a massive thank you to the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company for allowing the check in to stay open to allow 32 children to still make the boat home’, a representative from the school said.
‘We use the Steam Packet for our travel regularly, we want to shout out to say thank you for not leaving 60 plus people in the UK!
‘We are proud to represent the Isle of Man throughout the year and we really appreciated the service.’
The dancers had reason to celebrate their successful trip, having earned 71 finalist spots, secured 23 podium places, and seen 12 dancers claim winning titles.
Proudly representing the Isle of Man, the children were thrilled to return home following their competition success.
The dance school is now preparing for one final competition of the year in November.
It will see a number of children represent the island from November 1-4 in the end-of-year championships at Blackpool Tower.