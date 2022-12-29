Tonight's Isle of Man Steam Packet sailing from Douglas to Heysham has been cancelled.
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for severe gales and heavy rain.
The warning:
A spell of heavy rain overnight and tomorrow morning accompanied by severe gale force southerly winds will lead to large areas of standing water on roads and some localised flooding and falling debris from damaged trees/buildings.
Gusts of 55 to 60 mph are expected to some places with 20 to 25 mm of rain in many locations but 40 to 45 over higher ground.
The forecast:
Dry this evening, with lighter winds temporarily, but overnight rain will soon develop, this becoming heavy at times and giving a risk of localised flooding.
The southerly winds increase as well tonight, becoming gale or severe gale force with gusts of 55 to 60 mph in exposed locations later.
Tomorrow will then start wet and windy, but the rain will clear later in the morning, leaving only isolated showers for the rest of the day. Winds will ease, but will still be strong from the southwest, with the maximum temperature 10 Celsius.
Sunrise: 8:38am Tomorrow
Sunset: 4:03pm Tomorrow
Outlook
Rain at first on Saturday will clear later in the day, with New Year's Day continuing to see a risk of showers or longer spells of rain. Winds generally much lighter throughout the weekend.