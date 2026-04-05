The rest of the company’s sailings today are set to go ahead as planned.
The disruption follows strong winds which affected the island overnight as Storm Dave moved through the Irish Sea.
The Isle of Man Met Office had issued an amber weather warning covering Saturday evening through to the early hours of Sunday morning, with forecasters warning of gusts widely reaching 60 to 70mph and a risk of 70 to 80mph in exposed areas.
The storm brought gale force winds across the island, with the strongest conditions occurring during Saturday evening before gradually easing overnight.