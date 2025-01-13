Figures show Isle of Man Steam Packet sailings proved almost 95% reliable during 2024.
There is a perception in some quarters that every other sailing seems to be cancelled due to bad weather or technical issues but the figures revealed by Treasury Minister Dr Alex Allinson show otherwise.
Out of the 2261 sailings scheduled during the year, 119 were cancelled with most falling victim to the bad weather.
The Manxman suffered the most cancellations with 96 in total out of 1,353 sailings which represents a rate of 7.1%. A total of 21 Manannan sailings out of 750 were cancelled which represents a 2.8% rate. Just two out of the 158 Ben My Chree sailings were cancelled.
Dr Allinson said: ‘In the 2024 calendar year, Isle of Man Steam Packet sailings were 94.7% reliable.
‘Cancellations were predominantly due to adverse weather conditions in the Irish Sea caused by the large number of storms experienced at the start and towards the end of last year.
‘There were a number of cancellations caused by industrial action at the start of 2024 due to a dispute which has now been satisfactorily resolved.’
The island was battered by several storms with Storm Isha and Jocelyn in January, Storm Kathleen in April, Storm Ashley in October, Storm Bert in Nov ember and Storm Darragh in December.
Sailings were also disrupted in January due to the industrial action after reports the Steam Packet informed staff that they would lose their jobs unless they agreed to new terms and conditions as part of a plan to implement a 'live on board' policy for Manxman crew. That has since been resolved.
There were also technical issues at the end of January and an accident on the quayside in February. Tidal restrictions also caused issues in December.