A number of sailings are at risk from Friday evening with a dramatic change in the weather set to arrive.
Isle of Man Steam Packet says all its scheduled sailings to and from Heysham could be at risk, beginning with Friday’s 7.45pm sailing from Douglas to Heysham.
Gale force winds are due to arrive into Friday evening coupled with heavy rain and rising temperatures.
A decision on whether Friday evening’s sailing will be delayed or cancelled with be made at 5.30pm. A decision on Saturday morning’s sailing to Heysham will be made at 7am that day and a decision on the evening sailing due to be made at 6.30pm.
All the sailings into Sunday and Monday and overnight into Tuesday are also at risk and will be subject to possible disruption or cancellation with a decision being made a couple of hours before the crossings.
The possible disruption is down to a dramatic change in the weather. Over the last few days there have been near freezing temperatures with highs of only 5-6C, coupled with snow, hail and ice but only light winds.
However, gale force winds are due overnight on Friday while Saturday will be subject to continuing strong winds and heavy rain. But temperatures will rise into double figures.