Three Ben-my-Chree sailings have been brought forward tomorrow due to forecasted strong winds.
Tonight’s 7:45pm sailing from Douglas to Heysham will go ahead as planned, but the return sailing to Douglas will now leave Heysham at 2:15am instead of 2:45am.
Tomorrow morning’s sailing from Douglas has also been pushed back to 8am instead of 8:45am, with the return journey from Heysham leaving at 1:30pm instead of 2:15pm.
There has also been a large disruption to tomorrow night’s Manannan sailing from Liverpool.
The morning sailing to Liverpool from Douglas will depart as scheduled at 10am and arrive at 12:45pm, but the return journey to the island has now been pushed back to 4pm instead of 7:15pm.